Crime
Most Wanted: Timothy Allan Babb, Grand theft
NAME: Timothy Allan Babb
CHARGE: Grand theft
DESCRIPTION: 56 years old; 5 feet, 10 inches tall; 168 pounds; blond hair; blue eyes
THE CASE: Babb is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on drug charges and suspicion of grand theft.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moreno’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
