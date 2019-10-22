Witness talks of stepping in to halt robbery spree in Modesto shopping/dining center

From left are MPD Officer Mark Ulrich, Derek Hudson, John Walker and Officer John Wesley. Hudson and Walker overcame a robbery suspect at The Tap Room in north Modesto on Monday night, Oct. 21, 2019.

Witnesses put an end to a robbery spree at the Village Corners shopping center at Sylvan Avenue and Claus Road on Monday night.

Suspect Justyn Wesson, 18, was armed with what later was determined to be a pellet gun, police said. He fired it into the ceiling of The Tap Room Pub & Grub, which was the last of four places he struck, according to police.

After he fired the weapon, patrons of the restaurant rushed him and held him until officers arrived.

One of them was off-duty Modesto Fire Department Capt. John Walker. He said he happened to be looking outside as “the guy comes through the door pretty fast-paced, with a sweat shirt wrapped around his face.”

The suspect got to the center of the bar area, said something that was muffled by the sweat shirt and fired a couple of shots into the air, Walker said.

Derek Hudson, who police said is a retired Army lieutenant, immediately went after the suspect, grabbing him and the gun, Walker said. Within a split-second, Walker was off his stool and joined Hudson as they “kind of tussled with the guy.”

The firefighter said the weapon didn’t sound loud enough to be a firearm, “but at that point, you don’t know.” In the time they had to do something, “I don’t think it changed the way we reacted,” Walker said. With the oath he took as a firefighter, and with Hudson’s military service, he said it was their “due vigilance to the community” to subdue the robber.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the Modesto Police Department thanked Hudson and Walker for taking the lead and stepping in to detain Wesson. “Hudson and Walker were thanked for their quick action and were given the MPD Citizen Recognition coin by our officers,” the post reads. “These men are a great example of citizens taking action to protect themselves and their community while being in the right place at the right time.”

About 9:45 p.m., police dispatchers began getting calls about the quick string of robberies, which also included the Arco am/pm minimart, Taqueria Carolina and Village Wine & Spirits.

The teen faces three charges of robbery and one of attempted robbery. He remained in custody Tuesday morning.