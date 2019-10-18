Hughson woman dies two weeks after hit-and-run crash in south Modesto

Ana Lovins died Thursday, 12 days after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in south Modesto.

A Hughson woman who was severely injured by a hit-and-run driver earlier this month passed away on Thursday.

At about 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 5, Ana Lovins, 40, was walking in the roadway on Olivero Road in south Modesto when she was hit by a white GMC Yukon traveling east.

The driver of the Yukon continued east on Olivero and turned north on Jim Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Lovins was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with severe injuries.

The California Highway Patrol posted on Facebook a description of the hit-and-run vehicle and on Oct. 10, Modesto resident Consuelo Aguilar, 48, contacted the CHP and admitted to being the driver at the time of the collision.

She was not arrested that day and has not yet been charged, according to CHP officer Thomas Olsen. He said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

Shawna Aguiar, Lovins friend, said Lovins had been on life support since the collision. On Wednesday she was taken off life support and moved to a hospice facility in Hughson, where she died Thursday evening.

Aguiar said Lovins is the mother of four boys ages 11 to 21, all of whom live in Utah with other family. Lovins grew up in Utah and Modesto. She was living in Utah recently until moving back to Stanislaus County last year, Aguiar said.

Aguiar said she doesn’t know what Lovins was doing in Modesto the evening she was hit.

Aguiar and her sister have created a fundraising account to help raise funeral expenses for Lovins. Those interested in donating can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/n4gbtn-tragic-hit-and-run.