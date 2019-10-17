Two deputies survive crash-landing of training plane near Stockton airport

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

Two deputies in a training plane escaped injury when it crash-landed Thursday at Stockton Metropolitan Airport, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The unidentified deputies had taken off from the airport in a 1999 Cessna at about 6:30 p.m., when it had engine trouble, a Facebook post said. They made an emergency landing in the 1000 block of Performance Drive, about a mile west of the airport.

The aircraft hit a chain-link fence and the trailer part of a big rig, the post said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident.

The airport is just west of Highway 99 at the south end of Stockton. This was the third time in recent weeks that an aviation accident has happened on or near the freeway in San Joaquin or Stanislaus counties.

On Sept. 26, Colombia national Maria Robledo Vallejo, 28, died after hitting a tractor-trailer on a jump that started at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center.

A day later, a small plane crash-landed onto Highway 99 at the Crows Landing Road interchange in Modesto. The pilot had just minor injuries, but southbound traffic stalled for a few hours.