Brother charged with murder of Manteca man found in Delta Mendota canal

A Manteca man has been charged with the murder of his brother, whose body was found in the Delta-Mendota Canal last November.

Juan Pulido-Mendoza, 27, was reported missing by his ex-wife on Oct. 30, 2018, the same day his vehicle was found along the canal near Welty Road south of Vernalis, according to authorities.

On Nov. 3, Pulido-Mendoza’s body was found six miles south of his vehicle at a control gate south of Westley, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Detective Cory Brown.

On Tuesday, Pulido-Mendoza’s brother, 40-year-old Jose Luis Pulido, was charged with his murder.

Brown said he’d been in contact with Pulido since the beginning of the investigation. He said Pulido went to the Sheriff’s Department for an interview on Friday and was arrested subsequent to it.

Pulido’s wife was also arrested Friday on suspicion of conspiracy and being an accessory after the fact but later released from jail because the District Attorney’s Office did not file charges on her.

Brown would not say what motivated the killing and did not say how Pulido-Mendoza died. However, in addition to a charge of murder, Pulido faces an enhancement for using a knife, according to the criminal compliant.

The complaint also says the murder happened on or about Oct. 26, 2018.

Pulido was in court Tuesday, but his arraignment was continued to Nov. 1.