Crime
Most Wanted: Jose Moreno, Rape
NAME: Jose Moreno
CHARGE: Rape
DESCRIPTION: 38 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Moreno is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and making criminal threats.
NOTES: The suspect also uses the alias Jose Antonio Castaneda Moreno.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moreno’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
