Most Wanted: Frank Anthony Chao, Lewd conduct with a child

NAME: Frank Anthony Chao

CHARGE: Lewd conduct with a child

DESCRIPTION: 58 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: In 2001, Chao pleaded guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl in Modesto. He was released on bail and did not show up for sentencing in Stanislaus Superior Court. Chao has not been seen since December 2001.

NOTES: Chao has a small scar on the ring finger of his right hand.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Chao’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.