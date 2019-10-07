Shooting wounds man at historic saloon in Tuolumne County; arrest made

Juan Banuelos

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect in the shooting and wounding of a man outside the historic Iron Door Saloon in Groveland.

It was reported at 10:39 p.m. Saturday outside the Highway 120 business, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported. A news release said Juan Jesus Banuelos, 29, of Coulterville shot a man who was fighting with his friend.

The suspect fled but then returned to the scene several hours later and was arrested, the release said. He was booked on an attempted murder charge at the Tuolumne County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.

The victim’s name was not released. He was flown to a Modesto hospital and was in stable condition as of Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Iron Door, which dates to 1852, bills itself as the oldest saloon in California. The management had a Facebook post about the shooting:

“An incident occurred last night out front that breaks my heart. But we will persevere through. The Iron Door Saloon and Groveland are strong and our resolve will not be shaken. The victim of this senseless violence is recovering at this time. People who are wondering if it is safe to come, it is.”

Anyone with video of the shooting from surveillance cameras or cell phones can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.