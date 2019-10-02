Fire, explosions lead to discovery of pot-processing operation in Modesto home

A fire Tuesday night, Oct. 1, 2019, at a home on Gulfstream Drive in Modesto uncovered a marijuana-processing operation, police said. One person suffered minor burns, another was arrested.

One person suffered burns and another was arrested when a house fire on the 1800 block of Gulfstream Drive in Modesto uncovered a marijuana processing operation, police said.

Firefighters and police officers were dispatched about 7:20 p.m. to the neighborhood just northwest of Carver Road and Briggsmore Avenue. There were reports of small explosions, which neighbors thought might be ammunition going off from the fire, police Sgt. Stephen Hinkley said.

The blasts turned out to be from butane canisters, used in the extraction of cannabinoids from marijuana, police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

Stanislaus Regional 911 reported to the Modesto Fire Department that one person in the home suffered minor burns, self-transported to a hospital, was treated and released.

“Our Major Crimes Unit responded to the residence and processed the home,” Bear said. Resident Douglas Hess, who is not the burn victim, was arrested on suspicion of drug manufacturing and arson. Hess, 37, remained in custody Wednesday afternoon, with bail set at $250,000.

The Fire Department reported that the first crew on scene found heavy fire in the home’s garage, extending to the roof. The fire also threatened a neighboring home.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to contain the fire to the garage, then moved inside to battle the blaze and search the home. As conditions inside worsened, firefighters moved back outside. A ladder truck was used to knock down the roof fire from a safe position.