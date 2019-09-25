Prosecutors file new charges against man accused of sexual abuse, using hidden camera

Modesto man accused of sexual abuse with family member Jim Arnold of Modesto is accused of sexually abusing a family member and using a hidden camera to record the victim showering. He could reach a plea deal with Stanislaus County prosecutors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jim Arnold of Modesto is accused of sexually abusing a family member and using a hidden camera to record the victim showering. He could reach a plea deal with Stanislaus County prosecutors.

Stanislaus County prosecutors have filed new criminal charges against a Modesto man who is accused of sexually abusing a child and using a hidden video camera to record the victim showering.

Jim Patrick Arnold, 40, faces three felony charges and a misdemeanor count in connection with the alleged sexual abuse. Some of the charges have changed in the amended criminal complaint filed Monday in Stanislaus Superior Court.

Arnold is accused of continuous sexual abuse of an underage family member, a girl identified in court records as “Jane Doe.” The defendant also is charged with possessing an image of a minor engaged in or simulating sexual conduct. Those are both felony charges.

Arnold initially faced charges of exploiting a minor and using a hidden video camera to secretly record another person, according to a criminal complaint filed March 20. But those charges have been dropped and replaced by two new charges.

Arnold now faces a felony charge of using a child for posing or modeling involving sexual conduct, according to the amended criminal complaint.

He also has been charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, in which prosecutors accuse Arnold of hiding a camera to secretly obtain video footage of a person in a state of undress where the alleged victim had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Deputy District Attorney Erin Schwartz has said in court that Arnold set up a video camera in a bathroom that recorded the victim showering.

James Reilly, Arnold’s San Rafel-based attorney, has told the judge that he was having conversations with the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office to discuss a “possible resolution” in the criminal case. At a March bail review hearing, the defense attorney told the judge that Arnold was eager to resolve the case.

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Shawn Bessey scheduled a preliminary hearing Nov. 13. At that hearing, the judge will hear testimony and determine whether there’s evidence for Arnold to stand trial.

One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred between March 2018 and February 2019 and involved three or more lewd and lascivious acts with the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

Arnold was a part-time volunteer youth ministry worker at Big Valley Grace Community Church in Modesto. He also worked as a senior human resources analyst for the Modesto Irrigation District, a position from which he has since resigned. Before that, Arnold worked for the city of Modesto, where he held several positions culminating with human resources manager.