Man shot to death in home near Ceres downtown

Ceres police are investigating a homicide that occurred near the city’s downtown Sunday night.

Detectives have detained a man who lives in the home in the 3200 block of Ninth Street where the victim was found, according to Sgt. Jason Coley.

Officers were dispatched to the area for reports of shots fired. When they arrived they heard a “verbal disturbance” coming from a home, including “statements related to someone getting shot,” according to a press release from Ceres Police.

Officers went to the home and were let in by the occupants to do a security check, Coley said.

Inside they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed but the 40-year-old victim from Menlo Park died at the scene.

The resident, a 45 years old man, and a 39-year-old woman from Stockton were detained.

Police also found two teenagers in the home who were unharmed and released to another adult.

Coley said the woman who was detained was eventually released. The man remained in police custody Monday morning but he had not been charged with a crime, Coley said. Their names were not released.

The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Berlier at 209-538-5616 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-602-7463 or 209-521-4636.