Twelve people arrested in sex trafficking sting at Salida hotel

Melvin Craig

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend arrested 12 people during a human trafficking sting at a Salida hotel.

Deputies posted ads online posing both as men seeking sex and as women offering sex, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton.

Five women were arrested on suspicion of prostitution but were also offered services through Havens Women’s Center, which was on site during the operation organized by Patterson Police Services deputies and done with assistance of other Sheriff’s Department deputies, State Parole and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

Clayton said one of those women accepted help. None of the women were minors.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Melvin Craig, 47, Raymon Jones, 23, and Earnest Jones, 22, were arrested on suspicion of pimping. Craig was also arrested on suspicion of pandering.

Juan Hernandez, 31, John Zank, 65, Mark Wall, 68, and Michael Dean, 29, were arrested on suspicion of solicitation.

Clayton said the Sheriff’s Department tries to conduct at least one of these stings a quarter and relies on the cooperation of the local motels to conduct them. He said some refuse and others like the Salida motel managers are eager to participate.

He did not name the hotel but said staff there also hold regular training for their staff to identity victims of human trafficking and how to respond.