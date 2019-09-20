Argument allegedly leads to shooting, leaves one man injured in south Modesto

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a shooting in South Modesto where one man was shot in his car near Tucson Avenue. etracy@modbee.com

An argument between two men at a market allegedly led to a shooting in south Modesto on Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Josh Humble of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said two men got into an argument at Fairview Market on Inyo Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. One of the men then left by vehicle with a friend. After dropping off the friend, the driver continued to Tuscon Avenue, between Glenn and Imperial avenues, Humble said.

Then the other man involved in the argument allegedly drove up and shot at the victim in his car. Law enforcement received multiple calls about shots fired in the area, and the victim drove himself to the nearby fire station on Imperial Avenue. Humble said he beeped his horn out front and firefighters responded.

Humble said the victim was hit in his lower extremities and had a graze wound to his head. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The suspect was reportedly driving a white Honda. No other suspect or victim information was available, and the Sheriff’s Department is investigating.