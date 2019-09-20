Detectives seek public’s help with unsolved murder, reveal new details about shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s detectives on Thursday announced they had new information on a 2015 unsolved murder and were asking the public for help that might lead to an arrest.

Steven Elliot Losey, 25, was found injured in his pickup near the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Berkeley Road, between Hughson and Denair. The Stanislaus County resident was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives now believe a blue Honda sedan was involved in the fatal shooting, according to a post on the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers website.

About 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2015, sheriff’s deputies were called to the rural area on a report of a man injured by gunfire.

Passersby reported a truck was driven erratically, before it crashed on the side of the road. When the passersby went to help the driver, later identified as Losey, they found he had been shot. Then, they called 911. Deputies closed the intersection for several hours while they looked for evidence in the area.

The following morning, sheriff’s detectives found what they believed was the shooting scene a short distance from where Losey was found in the pickup. They spent several hours there, collecting evidence and questioning witnesses.

About a half-hour after Losey was found, the detectives learned another man with a gunshot wound had arrived at a hospital in Merced County. That man’s injuries were reported at the time as nonlife-threatening.

Authorities did not release the injured man’s name. Sheriff’s officials at the time believed the two men shot were somehow connected, but they did not say what led them to that conclusion.

Losey’s father has told The Bee that his son was an entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast and web designer who had a 1-year-old son. He said Losey was four days shy of his 26th birthday when he was killed.

REPORT A TIP: Detectives ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

