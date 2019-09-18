Gun found in car of Enochs High student allegedly selling vaping products on campus

JOAN BARNETT LEE / jlee@modbee.com James C. Enochs High School at 3201 Sylvan Avenue in Modesto. Modesto Bee

An Enochs High School student was arrested on campus Wednesday morning for selling vaping products and possessing an unloaded firearm.

Modesto Police Department spokesman Sharon Bear said at 9:35 a.m. officials at the north Modesto high school contacted the police after receiving an anonymous tip that a student was selling vaping devices from his vehicle in the parking lot. While investigating the tip, staff found a number of vaping devices, a controlled substance and an unloaded firearm in the vehicle.

Police responded and arrested an underage male student for multiple gun charges and for possession of a controlled substance. It is illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to posses or sell vaping devices, Bear said. It was unknown whether the vaping devices were for nicotine or cannabis products.

Bear said there were never any threats made to the school or against students or staff.

“Just to ease anyone’s minds about the gun, the gun was not being used in any kind of threat, but it was in the vehicle which created extra charges,” Bear said. “MPD and Modesto City Schools take the safety of students and staff very seriously and will continue to make it a priority.”

Bear said police appreciated the anonymous tipster that came forward and the collaboration between school staff and MPD. No further information on the suspect, including his age, is being released because of his minor status.