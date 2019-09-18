Cannabis dispensary burglarized in Sonora. Owner reports $69,000 in products stolen

The Hazy Bulldog Farms cannabis dispensary on Mono Way in Sonora was burglarized Sept. 11, 2019. The owner told police that $69,000 in products were taken.

Sonora police are seeking four males in a recent break-in and theft from a Sonora cannabis dispensary. The owner of the business, Hazy Bulldog Farms, reported that $69,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis products were taken.

Just after 4 a.m. Sept. 11, police were alerted to the crime by a passerby who called 911, and then by an alarm company. Officers arrived at the 1243 Mono Way business to find a door pried open and the interior ransacked.

At this time, police are not releasing specific information on what was taken, Sgt. Curtis Hankins said Wednesday.

Video surveillance from the business indicates the four male subjects used a black sedan in the commission of the crime. It is believed to be a 2015 or 2016 Honda CR-V with paper dealer plates.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Because of the great quantity of drugs taken, officers want to quickly identify the thieves, the Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Help us get this product back off the streets. Although this cannabis was originally stocked for medicinal sales, in the wrong hands, such as children, it could be very dangerous.”

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.