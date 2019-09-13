Man who wore a skull ski mask in violent robbery also wore it on Facebook, police say

Joshua Gonsalves

A suspect who wore a black skull ski mask during a home invasion robbery Thursday night was arrested after Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies saw a picture of him on Facebook wearing what looked like the same mask.

Josh Gonsalves, 29, and another man are suspected of entering the victim’s south Modesto garage in the 700 block of Erikson Avenue at about 10 p.m.

The men were armed with handguns and allegedly took cash and a pair of Air Jordan shoes from the victim, according to Sgt. Josh Clayton.

He said the victim was familiar with Gonsalvas and recognized his voice and a diamond tattoo under his right eye.

The victim and a witness who saw the suspects running form the home said one of the suspects was wearing a black skull ski mask. The victim directed deputies to a Facebook post in which Gonsalvas is pictured wearing the same or similar mask.

Deputies found Gonsalvas at the California Inn, a motel about a mile from the victim’s house. He was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery, brandishing a firearm and conspiracy.

Clayton said the second suspect has not been identified.