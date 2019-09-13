Masked intruder shoots two workers at a dairy, Stanislaus sheriff’s officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials on Friday were investigating a shooting in which two workers were hit by gunfire Thursday night at a dairy several miles west of Turlock.

The two dairy workers suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, said sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton. He said one of the men suffered a gunshot wound to his face and the other was hit in the leg. Both men were hospitalized.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Thursday at the dairy in the 2300 block of West Fulkerth Road, near South Carpenter Road in Crows Landing.

It’s unclear what might have led to the shooting, including whether it was an attempted burglary or some type of dispute that escalated to gunfire. Clayton on Friday afternoon said he didn’t have any information that might indicate a motive.

He said the two men and a third dairy employee were working, when a male suspect possibly wearing something to cover his face entered the dairy. The two men were then shot; the other dairy worker was not hit by gunfire, Clayton said.

The was no further information about the suspect or whether he left the dairy in a vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.