Police looking for man who robbed woman in McDonald’s parking lot

Modesto Police are looking for a man who stole soda at a McDonald’s before going outside to the parking lot and robbing a woman earlier this month.

This incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the McDonald’s on McHenry Avenue.

The suspect approached the victim in the parking lot shortly after she parked her vehicle. He punched her in the face and took her purse, according to Modesto Police.

The department released video that shows the suspect take a drink cup from the counter prior to the robbery.

He was wearing a Houston Astros baseball hat, white T-shirt, blue or black Adidas sweats and white shoes.

The suspect fled on foot running south through the parking lot toward Tokay Avenue.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.