Motorist with apparent gunshot wound found dead in ditch near Turlock

A person was found dead in a vehicle southwest of Turlock early Tuesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol originally responded to the report at about 3 a.m. of a pickup in a ditch at Mitchell and August roads.

“Emergency personnel arrived on scene and it was determined the driver may have sustained injuries consistent with being shot,” said CHP Officer Thomas Olsen.

The case was turned over to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which has not released any details on the case as of late Tuesday morning.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.