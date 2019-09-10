Most Wanted: Giovani Barocio, Murder

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

NAME: Giovani Barocio

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 27 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes

THE CASE: Barocio is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Erick Gomez, which investigators say was a gang-related attack on Feb. 14, 2013, in the 2400 block of Vera Cruz Drive in north Modesto.

Giovani Barocio

NOTES: A criminal grand jury indicted Barocio along with eight other defendants. The other defendants all have been convicted for their roles in Gomez’s death. Investigators say Barocio was the gunman in the attack.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Barocio’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.