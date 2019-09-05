Modesto brother and sister arrested on suspicion of child molestation

Nico Botello, left, and Jasmine Botello, right.

A brother and sister from Modesto were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of continuous child molestation that began at least eight years ago.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s detectives arrested siblings Nico and Jasmine Botello on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and conspiracy. Jasmine Botello, 27, was also arrested on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor and Nico Botello, 26, on suspicion of sexual intercourse and oral copulation with a child under the age of 10.

“The Botellos individually and in concert with one another abused the victim,” Sgt. Josh Clayton said in an email.

He said the alleged abuse by Nico Botello occurred over the course of eight years and by Jasmine Botello for one and a half years.

“Based on the victim’s disclosure and admissions made by the Botellos, they were charged accordingly,” Clatyon said.

The brother and sister are being held on $250,000 bail.