Crime
Man exposed himself to families in traffic near Lowe’s store, sheriff’s officials say
Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 63-year-old Auburn man suspected of exposing himself to people in Jamestown and families stopped in traffic near a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.
Ronald Deason was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, the Sheriff’s Department announced in a Facebook post.
Sheriff’s officials said they received calls on Monday morning from people reporting they saw a man touching himself in public in Jamestown.
Later, officials received reports of a man touching himself in Sonora. The man was spotted on the Highway 108 overpass near the Lowe’s on Old Wards Ferry Road.
Several families who were stopped in traffic with their young children saw the man commit the sexual act, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies went to the area and spotted a man matching the suspect description leaving in a Toyota Prius. The deputies pulled over the car along Old Wards Ferry Road.
In the car, they found Deason, the post said. Sheriff’s officials said several witnesses identified him as the suspect who had exposed himself. Deason was arrested and later booked at the Tuolumne County Jail.
