Tracy police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing of Sikh man, 64, in park

As the family of Parmjit Singh announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, police released new video around the time of the fatal stabbing, August 25, 2019, about 9 p.m. in the Gretchen Tally Park area.

Tracy police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a Sikh man in a park last Sunday.

After securing a warrant from a San Joaquin County Superior Court judge on Friday night for the arrest of Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads, detectives located the 21-year-old Tracy resident and took him into custody Saturday morning, the Tracy Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police searched his residence, seeking additional evidence related to this investigation. “There is no new information as to the motive of this crime at this time, but it remains a significant focus of the investigation,” the Facebook post says.

Parmjit Singh, 64, was killed at Gretchen Talley Park the night of Aug. 25. He reportedly was a frequent visitor to the popular park.

Tracy police released video of Singh walking to the park just before 9 p.m. that day. Officers were called minutes later that Sunday night to an area near Dove and Egret drives. Singh had been stabbed multiple times and died at the scene.

Tracy police are not calling the killing a hate crime. The department’s latest Facebook post says, “There is no new information as to the motive of this crime at this time, but it remains a significant focus of the investigation.”

Singh emigrated to the U.S. in 2016, The Sacramento Bee reported. A farmer, he came to the Central Valley to study irrigation systems, his son-in-law said. Singh is survived by two children and three grandchildren.