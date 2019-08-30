Man destroys bathroom at Modesto employment agency, falls through ceiling at dentist

Modesto Bee file

Modesto police are looking for a man who they say destroyed a bathroom at an employment agency, crawled into the attic, and fell through the ceiling of a neighboring business Friday morning.

The man entered the business, PeopleReady, at 2000 Standiford Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. and at some point went inside the restroom, said Modesto Police Department Sgt. Kalani Souza.

Not long after the man went into the bathroom, employees began hearing loud noises and called 911.

“After several minutes the noise stopped, and a few minutes later they saw him standing in the parking lot,” Souza said.

The man had punched holes in the bathroom wall, destroyed the sink and pulled parts off the toilet, then removed ceiling tiles and climbed into the attic. He crawled a short distance before falling through the ceiling and landing inside Standiford Family Dental next door.

He was confronted by employees there and ran from the business but left behind personal belongings, including his identification.

Souza said officers are looking for Gregory Moore, 27, of Modesto, who is wanted for felony vandalism.