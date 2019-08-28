Two suspects arrested, one sought in violent Vintage Faire jewelry store robbery

Police respond to violent robbery at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall Multiple police agencies along with American Medical Response and Modesto Fire responded to Vintage Faire Mall after a report of a shooting. Modesto Police reported Valliani Jewelers was robbed by several people just after 5pm Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple police agencies along with American Medical Response and Modesto Fire responded to Vintage Faire Mall after a report of a shooting. Modesto Police reported Valliani Jewelers was robbed by several people just after 5pm Sunday Aug. 25, 2019.

Modesto police have arrested two of the suspected robbers in the smash-and-grab jewelry heist at the Vintage Faire Mall and have identified one other.

Phelam Parker, 22, Kyrin Lee McKenzie, 26, and Wilfredo Robles Jr., 28, all of Stockton, were identified by an anonymous tipster after police released multiple surveillance photos.

Parker was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Stockton and McKenzie was arrested during a search of his home in Stockton on Wednesday, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

Both are facing charges of robbery and conspiracy. Police are still searching for Robles.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police say the men entered Valliani Jewelers on Sunday and used hammers to smash the glass display cases and grab merchandise before running out of the mall. The sound prompted many shoppers to think that a shooting had happened, and they scrambled to safe places.

Bear said detectives are looking into whether there were two other suspects involved in the robbery. She said a man who was in the mall at the time of the robbery, but not in the store, may be connected to them, and there could have also been a getaway driver.

None of the merchandise has been recovered, authorities said.

Bear said Parker, McKenzie and Robles are not believed to be the same men who committed a very similar robbery later Sunday at a Valliani Jewelers in the Great Mall in Milpitas.

Anyone with information on the Vintage Faire robbery is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.