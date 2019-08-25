Update: Four suspects sought in violent robbery at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall

Police respond to violent robbery at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall Multiple police agencies along with American Medical Response and Modesto Fire responded to Vintage Faire Mall after a report of a shooting. Modesto Police reported Valliani Jewelers was robbed by several people just after 5pm Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Multiple police agencies along with American Medical Response and Modesto Fire responded to Vintage Faire Mall after a report of a shooting. Modesto Police reported Valliani Jewelers was robbed by several people just after 5pm Sunday Aug. 25, 2019.

Authorities are looking for four suspects after a violent robbery sparked panic at Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall Sunday afternoon.

At 4:52 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress, Modesto Police said in a news release issued Sunday evening. The call came from a jewelry store.

“Initial reports were that shots were fired, however officers arrived on scene within minutes and determined that no shots were fired,” the release said. “The four male suspects used a sledgehammer to break glass at the business they were robbing, causing the loud noise.”

Police were quick to counter rumors, spread quickly via social media, that there had been a shooting.

“As a result of the noise that it created, there (were) reports of a shooting in the mall,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said Sunday afternoon. “THERE WAS NO SHOOTING INCIDENT and no reports of guns involved.”

The suspects immediately left the mall as shoppers ran for the exits or hid in place. Preliminary reports indicated a couple of people suffered minor injuries in their haste to leave.

“Numerous officers responded to the mall and surrounding businesses to security check the businesses and citizens, to ensure everyone was safe,” police said.

Officers ensured that the mall was safe, though they cautioned there will still be a presence of officers for several hours.

Police on Sunday evening released photos of the four suspects.

All appear to be young adult males. One was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The second suspect was wearing a red, white and blue hoodie and baggy pants. The third was wearing a dark gray hoodie and gray pants. The fourth was wearing a light blue ball cap, a blue puffer jacket and gray track pants with a white stripe down the side.

They ask anyone with information regarding this investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.