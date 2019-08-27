New development in Modesto, Milpitas robberies: Jewelry store was the same

Surveillance images of the robbery at Valliani Jewelers at the Great Mall in Milpitas, CA, on Sunday night, Aug. 25, 2019

The robbers in the strikingly similar smash-and-grab jewelry heists Sunday in Modesto and Milpitas do not appear to be the same people, Modesto police say, though they continue to evaluate evidence to determine whether the crimes are connected.

Another commonality between the two robberies was revealed Monday evening when the Milpitas Police Department put out a news release that said the store hit in the Great Mall was Valliani Jewelers, the same place robbed in Vintage Faire. In earlier reports, Milpitas police said the store there was Diamond by Chainery jewelers.

“Detectives are in contact with the Modesto Police Department regarding their investigation of a similar incident earlier the same day at the Valliani Jewelers at Vintage Faire Mall,” the Milpitas news release said. “At this time, it is unknown if the suspects from the two incidents are the same.”

Milpitas police initially described their suspects only as black males in dark clothing. Monday evening’s release elaborated on the three:

Suspect 1: Black male, black hooded sweat shirt with “U.S. Polo Assn” in white letters along the right sleeve, red shorts, white socks, and red shoes.

Suspect 2: Black male, black hooded sweat shirt with “U.S. Polo Assn” in white letters along the right sleeve, white undershirt, light blue shorts with small designs, white and black shoes.

Suspect 3: Black male, black hooded sweatshirt with “U.S. Polo Assn” in white letters along the right sleeve, white undershirt, faded light colored jeans, white and black shoes.

Modesto police have released images of four suspects. One was wearing a light gray hooded sweat shirt and jeans. The second suspect was wearing a red, white and blue hoodie and baggy pants. The third was wearing a dark gray hoodie and gray pants. The fourth was wearing a light blue ball cap, a blue puffer jacket and gray track pants with a white stripe down the side.

The Police Department has not released a written description of the four, racial or otherwise. “As of now, we’re just using the images,” department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Tuesday morning.

Milpitas police released a photo of the black, four-door sedan used by the Great Mall robbers, but Modesto police have not yet said if it appears to be the same one used at Vintage Faire.

Anyone with information on the Vintage Faire robbery is urged to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.