Drone follows two boys walking home from Escalon school, police report

A drone illegally followed two boys walking home from school Monday, the Escalon Police Department said.

A parent of one of the boys reported that they were near Dent Elementary School on Yosemite Avenue at about 2:30 p.m., when the unmanned aerial device flew near them, a Facebook advisory said.

“The UAV followed the boys for a short distance and flew within feet of the juveniles before flying away,” the advisory said. “It was described only as a black, medium-sized quad copter.”

Drones are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration, which tries to keep them from interfering with commercial aircraft and other hazards.

The advisory noted that the Escalon Municipal Code has its own rules on the increasing popular devices. Chapter 9.45 says drones may not disrupt anyone’s “right to privacy, right to quiet enjoyment of his/her property, business operations or recreational activities.”