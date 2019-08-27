Another downtown Turlock shooting; same area where Merced deputy was hit by gunfire

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Investigators on Monday afternoon were looking for a suspect who fired a gun into the air early Sunday outside a business along West Main Street in the same area where an off-duty Merced County sheriff’s deputy was struck by gunfire the week before.

The latest shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Main Street in Turlock. Nobody was injured, according to a news release from the Turlock Police Department.

The previous shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 100 block of South First Street in Turlock. The off-duty deputy was critically injured in that shooting, and Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Merced Sun-Star last week that the deputy was expected to survive.

The 100 blocks of West Main and South First streets intersect with each other in downtown Turlock near several restaurants and bars. Turlock police has said both shootings occurred outside a “business establishment,” but the department did not name the businesses in separate news releases.

On Sunday, officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun into the air outside the business along West Main Street. The officers questioned several witnesses who said the male suspect, who fired the gun, was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt. They said the gunman left before police arrived; he was not in a vehicle.

There was no further information about Sunday’s shooting released on Monday.

In the Aug. 18 shooting, the suspect walked out of the business in the 100 block of South First Street and fired the gun in the direction of the off-duty deputy, who was with three additional patrons outside, according to authorities.

Police described the suspect in the Aug. 18 shooting as a man about 40 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans. The suspect drove away in a gray sedan or sport utility vehicle.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting to call Officer Allen Samano at (209) 668-1200. They asked anyone with information on the Aug. 18 shooting to call Detective Frank Navarro at (209) 664-7319.