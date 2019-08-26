Modesto Police looking for man who offered ride to girl at school bus stop near mall

Police are looking for a middle aged Hispanic male with a dark beard and dark hair who allegedly approached a female high school student and offered her a ride. The student was waiting for the school bus at Dale Road and Veneman Avenue.

Modesto Police want to talk to a middle aged man who offered a high school girl a ride as she waited for her school bus near the Vintage Faire Mall Monday morning.

The man, driving a tan SUV, approached the 15-year-old girl at her bus stop at Dale Road and Veneman Avenue at about 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Modesto Police.

When the girl declined the ride he asked again but drove away when she started using her phone. She took a photo of the vehicle as it drove away.

The driver was described as a middle aged Hispanic male with a dark beard and dark hair with some gray.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“MPD would like to remind parents and students that it’s best to stay in pairs or groups when out and about and do not accept rides from strangers,” the post reads.

The post says officers “would like to speak to the driver of this vehicle.”

If you recognize the vehicle or know anything about the man you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.