Crime
Driver fatally shot on Highway 120 near Manteca; authorities seeking suspect
California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on Highway 120 near Manteca Friday morning.
According to the CHP Stockton office, a 32-year-old man was driving west on Highway 120 in a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu at about 10:40 a.m.
The Malibu was east of Yosemite Avenue when someone in an unknown vehicle fired “an undetermined amount of shots”, the CHP said in a Facebook post.
“The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased.”
No information about the driver’s identity was released.
Authorities are looking for witnesses. They ask anyone with information on the case to call the Stockton CHP office at 209-938-4800.
Comments