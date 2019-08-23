Riverbank deputies searching for man who tried to coax 10-year-old girl into car

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s vehicle jholland@modbee.com

Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies in Riverbank are looking for a man suspected of telling a 10-year-old girl to get in his vehicle as she walked home from school.

The Sylvan Union School District student was walking home at about 3 p.m. Wednesday after being dropped off at a bus stop at Morrill Road and Jackson Avenue in Riverbank.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, a man in an older, dirty gray vehicle pulled up alongside the girl and told her to get in. The girl said no and the man drove away.

The suspect is described as an older white man with long gray hair and a beard. The vehicle he was driving had a partially torn sticker on the right front passenger door.

The Sylvan and Riverbank school districts were notified of this incident and detectives are following up on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverbank Police Services at 209-869-7162.