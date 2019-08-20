Snapchat gun threat leads Modesto police to arrest two Beyer High School students

Watch a video on violence prevention made by Modesto High School’s web & media students A student-made video produced in Modesto, Calif. depicts bullying and urges the public to keep guns locked up at home. The video was made by members of the Web & Media Club at Modesto High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A student-made video produced in Modesto, Calif. depicts bullying and urges the public to keep guns locked up at home. The video was made by members of the Web & Media Club at Modesto High School.

Modesto police arrested two Beyer High School students Tuesday after authorities learned of a Snapchat post with an image of a student holding what appeared to be a gun and the message “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

The two boys arrested were booked on various charges at the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall, according to a news release from the Modesto Police Department. Their names were not released because they are minors.

The students were arrested before the school day started; they were not armed when they were apprehended. Investigators did not find a gun and later determined that the gun in the photo posted on the social media app was a replica-style pellet gun, according to police.

Parents were notified of the boys taken into custody Tuesday morning in an automated phone call from Beyer High Principal Dan Park. The call did not include details about the threat itself.

A concerned student notified Modesto police after seeing the Snapchat post. About 10 p.m. Monday, Modesto police officers were assigned to investigate the threat made toward the Beyer High students and staff.

Police officials said the officers worked through the night and into the early morning to identify the source of the alleged threat. Beyer High staff and Modesto City School officials were notified. The students allegedly involved in the threat were identified and arrested.

Additional police officers and security guards were on Beyer High’s Sylvan Avenue campus Tuesday to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

Police officials said in the news release that “These threats were deemed to be a hoax at this time,” but the department and the school district takes seriously all allegations of school violence.