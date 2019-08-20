DNA match leads to arrest in 2014 Waterford homicide

Israel Martinez 25 years, is a suspect in a 2014 homicide that occurred in Waterford, Calif. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Dept.

DNA on a knife that was left at the scene of a 2014 homicide in Waterford led to an arrest on Monday.

Israel Martinez, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of 42-year-old Teresa Unsiog.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, Unsiog, of Rio Linda, was visiting her boyfriend who lived on South Becky Way when she was killed.

At about 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2014, the couple heard noises coming from the backyard where the victim’s boyfriend had a marijuana grow. Authorities said there were about 25 plants, including large plants ready to harvest.

The couple went to the backyard to investigate and saw several people stealing marijuana plants, authorities said.

They confronted suspects, several of whom fired guns at them, striking Unsiog once. The suspects drove away from the area in several cars.

Unsiog was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton said Tuesday that a DNA match on a knife left at the scene led detectives to Martinez.

He did not have any details about when or how a match was made but said Martinez had been arrested multiple times before and after the homicide. Adults arrested for any felony offense are subject to DNA collection, according to the California Department of Justice.

Martinez is the only suspect arrested so far in connection with the murder.

Investigators ask anyone with possible information on this incident to contact Detective David Hickman at 209-525-7042.