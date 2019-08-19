Modesto assault victim refused medical treatment, fell into coma an hour later

A 63-year-old man assaulted at a Modesto park told police not to call an ambulance. About an hour later he lost consciousness and has remained in a coma for more than a week.

His alleged attacker was arrested Friday.

The assaulted occurred Aug. 10 at Garrison Park, northwest of Orangeburg Avenue and Carver Road, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

She said officers went to the park and found the man with injuries to his head.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He was coherent and was able to speak and refused to be seen by medical,” Bear said. Officers took a report and left.

An hour and 15 minutes later officers were dispatched back to the park for a report the man was unconscious.

He was taken to a Modesto hospital where he remains in a coma in critical condition.

Detectives identified a suspect in the assault as 21-year-old Matthew Arguello and issued a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder.

Arguello was arrested Friday when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over on Sisk Road between Standiford and Briggsmore avenues.

Bear said Arguello admitted to being in the park but denied taking part in the assault.

She said investigators are working to determine a motive for the assault and whether any other suspects were involved.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.