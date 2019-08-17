Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials investigating stabbing in south Modesto

Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials investigating a stabbing reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 17, 2019, in the 600 block of Olivero Road, just east of Crows Landing Road in Modesto, California. rahumada@modbee.com

A man was stabbed Saturday in south Modesto, and Stanislaus County sheriff’s investigators were questioning witnesses to identify a suspect.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Olivero Road, just east of Crows Landing Road.

Sheriff’s Lt. Jose Perez said it appeared that some type an argument led to the stabbing. The injured man suffered stab wounds in his upper torso and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Perez said the man’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. He said investigators on Saturday afternoon were still working on the case, and there were no further details to release.

There will be more on this story as soon as information becomes available.