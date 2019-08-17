Man shot in Modesto attempted carjacking; same suspects tried to steal two vehicles

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man suffered a gunshot wound early Saturday after two suspects tried to carjack him in north Modesto after the same suspects tried to carjack another victim, police said.

The 26-year-old injured man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. On Saturday morning, he was listed in critical condition but his condition had stabilized, according to a news release from the Modesto Police Department.

The first attempted carjacking was reported about 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Prescott Road, near a McDonald’s restaurant just north of Briggsmore Avenue. Police officials said two males tried to carjack the driver, but the victim was able to escape and called 911 to report the crime.

As officers responded to the reported holdup, 911 dispatchers received a report of the same two males trying to carjack another vehicle in the same area. The officers diverted their focus to the second reported carjacking.

The officers received updated information that indicated one of the suspects had fired a gun at the second victim’s vehicle. The man injured in Saturday’s shooting was a passenger in the second victim’s vehicle.

A bullet struck the passenger as the vehicle was driving away from the suspects, according to police. Officers were investigating all possible leads and reviewing evidence to try to identify the carjacking suspects.

Police officials said one of the suspects was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and shorts, and he was armed with an unknown type gun. The other suspect was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants. There were no further details about the botched carjackings released Saturday.

Investigators ask anyone with information about these crimes to call the Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters who call can remain anonymous.