Turlock man convicted of robbery then burglarized homes after released on bail twice

A Turlock man already had been ordered to serve jail time for a store robbery when he committed two home burglaries after being released on bail twice, prosecutors said.

Daniel Laurens Kahler on July 30 pleaded no contest to two counts of residential burglaries, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday in a news release. Kahler also admitted to the previous store robbery conviction.

The robbery conviction is considered a strike under the state’s “Three Strikes” law, which was used to lengthen Kahler’s prison sentence for the burglary conviction, according to prosecutors.

Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Thomas Zeff sentenced Kahler, 36, to 12 years and eight months in prison. Prosecutors said Kahler must serve at least 60 percent of his sentence before he can become eligible for parole. Deputy District Attorney Patrick Hogan prosecuted the case.

In January 2017, Kahler was spotted taking merchandise from a Turlock store. A store employee confronted Kahler. Prosecutors said Kahler threatened the store employee with a box cutter, which elevated the crime from a theft to a felony robbery.

Kahler pleaded no contest to robbery on March 26, 2018, as part of a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office. Kahler was ordered to surrender in June 2018 to begin serving a 240-day jail sentence.

Oakdale burglary

Before Kahler surrendered at the jail, he was implicated in another crime.

Kahler in April 2018 was working for a general contractor doing work at an Oakdale home. Prosecutors said Kahler took cash and jewelry valued at more than $3,000 from the Oakdale home.

The residents discovered their belongings were missing and reported the theft. The general contractor confronted Kahler, who admitted he took the jewelry and sold it at a pawn shop, according to prosecutors.

Kahler was arrested and charged with residential burglary and violating his probation for the robbery conviction. He posted a bail bond and was released from jail as he awaited prosecution. Prosecutors said Kahler then failed to appear in court for a hearing July 23, 2018, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest. He was later arrested, but he again posted bail and was released.

Turlock neighbor calls police

Four days after he was released from jail, Kahler was caught breaking into a neighbor’s home in Turlock, according to prosecutors. An elderly woman found Kahler in her bedroom closet and immediately called police.

After initially refusing to come out, Turlock police officers took him into custody. Prosecutors said Kahler admitted that he broke into the home through an unlocked window, and he apologized to the officers and asked them to give him a “second chance.”

On Saturday, Kahler was serving his sentence at North Kern State Prison in Delano, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.