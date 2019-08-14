Columbia fire leads sheriff’s deputies to arrest two youths on arson, homicide charges

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a death and house fire on Calle Quartz Road in Columbia, Calif. that occurred Tuesday morning August 13, 2019. When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and one person was found dead outside. The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding the homicide are under investigation.The juveniles are facing charges of homicide and arson. Tuolumne County Sheriff's Dept.

Two teenage boys have been arrested on homicide and arson charges in connection with a fatal house fire in the Columbia area Tuesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning.

It happened on Calle Quartz Road near Adelleana Lane, in mountainous terrain about three miles northeast of Columbia State Historic Park. The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters and deputies got on scene, according to Sgt. Andrea Benson, a department spokeswoman.

The victim was found already deceased. No one else appeared to be at the home, Benson said.

The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain under investigation. An autopsy will be conducted within a few days to determine cause of death and identity of the victim, Benson said. Nothing on gender or apparent age was released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Information was not available Wednesday morning on how the youths were identified and located. They were interviewed by detectives Tuesday night and placed under arrest, Benson said.