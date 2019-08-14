Most Wanted: Bounmy “Jeff” Sidouang, child molestation

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

NAME: Bounmy “Jeff” Sidouang

CHARGE: Child molestation

DESCRIPTION: 47 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Sidouang is wanted by Ceres police on suspicion of child molestation. Investigators say Sidouang sent inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl, which led to a six-month relationship with the girl before her family discovered it.

NOTES: Sidouang also uses the alias Khamphanh “Joe” Sidouang. He was last known to drive a black Honda or Acura with out-of-state plates.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Torres’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.