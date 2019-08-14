Crime
Most Wanted: Bounmy “Jeff” Sidouang, child molestation
NAME: Bounmy “Jeff” Sidouang
CHARGE: Child molestation
DESCRIPTION: 47 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Sidouang is wanted by Ceres police on suspicion of child molestation. Investigators say Sidouang sent inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl, which led to a six-month relationship with the girl before her family discovered it.
NOTES: Sidouang also uses the alias Khamphanh “Joe” Sidouang. He was last known to drive a black Honda or Acura with out-of-state plates.
