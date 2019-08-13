Modesto Police seeking help finding hit and run driver

Roberto Sinay

Modesto Police are looking for a man who hit a bicyclist with his vehicle then fled the scene last month.

The collision occurred July 8 at the intersection of Standiford and Shawnee avenues.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the woman riding the bike suffered moderate injuries.

Through evidence at the scene and witness statements, officers identified the driver as 41-year-old Roberto Sinay and issued a warrant for his arrest for felony hit and run. He was driving a cream colored 20017 Chrysler with license plate number 5URK918.

Anyone with information about Sinay’s whereabouts are asked to call Modesto Police Dispatch at 209-552-2470 or you can remain anonymous by reporting to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

