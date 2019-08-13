Newman police investigating shooting. Male victim taken from scene by helicopter

Newman Police Dept

Newman police are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old male resident early Tuesday morning. About 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Northampton Way for a shooting outside a residence. They found one victim suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was able to talk with officers before being taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment, the Newman Police Department said in a Facebook post. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Officer Marcus Freeman at 209-862-2902 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or 866-602-7436. Tipsters may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.