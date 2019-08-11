Modesto police arrest 5 juveniles with gang ties in violent attack on man

Modesto Bee file

Five suspects, all 14 to 17 years old, have been arrested in an attack on a man Friday that has left him in critical condition, Modesto police reported.

All the suspects are known to investigators as being affiliated with the East Side Modesto Norteño criminal street gang. They face charges including attempted murder, vehicle theft, probation violations and weapons violations.

About 6:30 a.m. Friday, police received reports of a man down in the roadway at Hatch Road and Dallas Street in south Modesto. They found a 26-year-old victim who had been severely beaten by four subjects and then, as he lay unconscious, was run over by a vehicle as it left the scene, according to a news release and a police sergeant.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit and Street Gang Unit took over the investigation and located evidence regarding the attack. Two vehicles involved in the incident were found; they had been reported stolen prior to the attack.

The investigation led to the identification of the five minors in custody, and more arrests are anticipated, police said.

A third stolen vehicle has been recovered, as has a firearm.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.