Man assaulted, run over by vehicle. Modesto police looking for group of suspects

Police officers on Friday morning found an injured man on a south Modesto street who was reportedly assaulted by suspects, before he was run over by a vehicle.

The 26-year-old man suffered several injuries in the assault and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, said Modesto police Sgt. Kalani Souza. He said there was no information available about the extent of his injuries.

About 6:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the report of an assault victim in the area of Hatch Road and Dallas Street, several blocks west of Crows Landing Road in Modesto.

Souza said preliminary information from the investigation indicates the man was assaulted by several people. While leaving the area, one of the suspects intentionally ran over the victim who was on the ground in the street, according to Souza.

Investigators did not have any more details about the assault to release. There will be more with this news story as soon as information become available.