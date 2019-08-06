Most Wanted: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza, Spousal abuse

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

NAME: Gabriel Rodriguez Barraza

CHARGE: Spousal abuse

DESCRIPTION: 35 years old, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Barraza is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of spousal abuse and making criminal threats.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Barraza’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, stancrimetips.com. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.