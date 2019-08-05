Crime

Bar bouncer’s alleged actions have him facing charge of assault with deadly weapon

Bouncer Brandon Halm faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Sonora Police Department

Sonora police busted a bouncer they said went too far Saturday night after removing a few intoxicated people from a downtown bar. He apparently was set off by a comment made by one of the patrons, police said.

Officers responded to The Office Bar, 155 S. Washington St., about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, on a report of a disturbance. They learned bouncer Brandon Halm, 41, of Sonora, told a few patrons to leave, and they refused.

He was able to get them outside, but then pulled a knife and held it to a person’s throat, according to a Facebook post by the Police Department. The post included a photo of the weapon — a folding knife with a nearly 4-inch blade.

About what preceded the knife assault, Sgt. Curtis Hankins said, “Halm was wearing a T-shirt saying he supports the Hells Angels, and the victim made some type of comment about the T-shirt.”

The male victim had a superficial neck wound consistent with being cut by a blade, police said. Halm was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into county jail.

