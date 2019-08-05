Stanislaus deputies seek suspect in early-morning shooting in Empire

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A male was shot in the area of Downing Lane and McCoy Avenue in Empire early Monday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

He suffered a through-and-through wound to the midsection, not believed to be life-threatening, and was taken to a hospital, Sgt. Luke Schwartz said.

The shooting occurred about 12:09 a.m. Deputies in the area heard the shots and went to investigate. They learned the victim had run inside a residence on nearby North Abbie Street.

Little is known about the circumstances of the shooting, as witnesses were uncooperative, the sergeant said. A group of people was walking in the area when the shooting occurred. The shooter has been described only as wearing dark clothing, Schwartz said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No identifying information on the victim, including his age, was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.