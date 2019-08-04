Police investigating north Modesto shooting and crash

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating a shooting that apparently resulted in a crash early Sunday in north Modesto.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were dispatched on a report of a woman involved in a crash in the area of Plum and Crestmont ways, just south of Bangs Avenue between Carver and Prescott roads. Shortly afterward, another 911 caller reported hearing gunshots followed by a crash.

Only one person, a male driver, was found in the vehicle, which had crashed into a parked car. He was taken by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries, including a gunshot wound. There was no update on his condition later Sunday morning.

Investigators are working to determine if the man was shot by someone else or his wound was self-inflicted, Sgt. Jamie Demings said Sunday. The latter would indicate a gun was recovered from the vehicle or nearby, but Demings could not confirm that.

At the scene, officers were approached by a woman who said she had been a passenger in the car but had gotten out and gone to a nearby residence before the shooting and subsequent crash, Demings said. She is being interviewed by detectives as they continue the investigation what led up to the crash. The woman had no injuries.

At this point in the investigation, the names of the driver and passenger are not being released.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call email Detective Gary Guffey at guffeyg@modestopd.com or contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.