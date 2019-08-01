After third home break-in in a week, something finally goes Ceres resident’s way

A Ceres resident burglarized twice already in the past week got some justice Thursday morning when his home security system alerted him to a third break-in in progress.

The homeowner in the 3300 block of Puma Way accessed his surveillance video system remotely and saw people inside. The resident, who may have been at work, Ceres Police Department spokesman Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said, was able to alert police quickly.

The burglary occurred about 3:45 a.m. Responding officers arrested a 20-year-old Keyes resident, Dustin Robinson, the sergeant said. A second suspect eluded capture. He was described as Latino, in his 20s, about 5-foot-8, wearing a black baseball cap and white T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

Detectives are working to identify and capture the second man, Yotsuya said. They also are investigating whether the suspects also are responsible for the two earlier burglaries at the home and for any other area burglaries, he said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Ceres police at 209-538-5713 or contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.